Regional hospitals to continue mask mandates despite province lifting the mandate
Most of the province's remaining mask mandates will lift at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, but major hospitals across the region will continue to require masking.
"COVID is still out there," said Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Chief of Staff, Dr. Jeff Tyberg. "There are a lot of vulnerable patients in the hospital, a lot of immunocompromised patients. We're already stretched for staff, and exposing staff can make those health human resources challenges even worse."
All the hospitals that make up Ontario Health's Central region confirmed the mask mandate would remain in place for everyone, including patients, staff and visitors.
The hospitals include Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Headwaters Health Care Centre, and the region's largest hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
"We know that masks are a simple and effective way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19," Dr. Tyberg continued.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
On Saturday, masks will no longer be required on public transit, planes or trains in Ontario.
Despite the province's decision to lift the masking order, the head of Ontario's science table said masking mandates should have been maintained in high-risk settings for "at least a few more weeks."
Masks are still required in long-term care and retirement homes.
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor highly recommended continued masking in public settings.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging
Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.
112 cases of monkeypox in Canada, all of them among men: public health officer
Canada's chief public health officer said Friday there were 112 cases of monkeypox across Canada and all of those infected were male.
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health released no information about the resident that tested positive for monkeypox, only saying the individual has recovered.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber says 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis reason for cancelling concerts
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
Random COVID testing at airports to be suspended for vaccinated travellers: Transport Canada
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
-
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber's diagnosis explained
Justin Bieber announced Friday he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a type of facial paralysis caused by the varicella zoster virus.
Kitchener
-
Young girl who petitioned for Guelph’s first rainbow crosswalk dies suddenly in sleep
Mattea Sommerville is being remembered for her work as a community champion after she passed away suddenly in her sleep earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
Métis artist hopes to spark conversation with yarn installations across Waterloo region
An Indigenous artist is using her work to spark dialogue in communities across the country, including in Waterloo region.
London
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Arrest made after pepper spray incident
A boy was arrested after a group of young people were pepper sprayed Friday afternoon near Saunders Secondary School
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island
A new burger joint on Manitoulin Island is turning some heads with its enormous contest burger, the #MWTF burger, (Manitoulin What the F#&%).
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.
Windsor
-
Fish fly blitz returns to Windsor-Essex
People who have recently spent time near waterways in Windsor-Essex will tell you fish flies are beginning to hatch.
-
School bus involved in collision on Tecumseh Road
A school bus and car have collided on Tecumseh Road.
-
Mother of three calls right-to-disconnect policy a 'step in the right direction' toward keeping work away from home
As a mother of three children and owner of four pets, Amanda Dool has very little time for herself. But before she left her previous job four years ago, Dool said the guilt of not answering work calls or checking office emails after hours would oftentimes be too powerful to overcome.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police Service member charged with harassment for off-duty conduct
A Calgary police officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty incident.
-
'No report of a missing child': RCMP continue investigation into possible abduction
Authorities in a town west of Calgary want to speak with the driver of a vehicle seen near a local park on Thursday afternoon but say there has been no report of a missing child in the community so far.
-
Alberta beef producers take issue with Health Canada's proposed new labelling requirement
Alberta's beef producers are concerned that a proposed regulation from Health Canada to change the labels on packages of ground beef may create doubt of their product's nutritional value.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
Saskatoon city custodian earned more than mayor, police chief and top managers last year
A City of Saskatoon custodian was the second-highest earner among municipal employees in 2021.
-
Driver in fatal crash at Saskatoon intersection faces impaired driving charge
A man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Graphic warning: Edmonton man charged in girl's death testifies
A man testified at his murder trial that he no longer believes in conspiracies about aliens, 5G technology, jet streams raining poison and COVID-19 like he did moments before he stabbed a seven-year-old girl to death while her mother tried to save her.
-
Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes
As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.
-
Alberta tow trucks allowed to use blue lights to enhance roadside visibility
Starting June 30, tow trucks in Alberta will be allowed to use blue lights to help increase visibility as crews work on the side of roads and highways.
Vancouver
-
Jury warned before viewing 'intimate' content at trial of man accused of sextorting B.C. teen
The judge at the trial of a man accused of sextorting a B.C. warned the jury twice on Friday morning that the images and video evidence they would be viewing would be "intimate."
-
Repeated WorkSafeBC violations lead to $25K fine, jail time for construction company boss
A B.C. construction company has been fined $25,000 and its principal sentenced to 14 days in jail for continuing to violate the province's Workers Compensation Act despite two previous court decisions against them.
-
Topless climate protesters disrupt Canadian men's soccer game in Vancouver
Two climate protesters walked onto the pitch and partially disrobed during Thursday night's Canada-Curacao soccer game in Vancouver.