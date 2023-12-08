Red light cameras installed at busy Cookstown intersection to increase road safety

With new red light cameras, the town of Innisfil is trying to protect drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of County Road 27 and Highway 89.

"It's one of the busiest intersections in all of Innisfil. It sees the most vehicular traffic. About 18,000 vehicles per day travelling through the intersection," says South Simcoe Police Staff Sargeant Dave Phillips.

According to reports done by the town, the heart of Cookstown has become known for excessive speeds and drivers going through red lights.

"We thought we would just test first, and in one week, from five in the morning until 9 in the evening, we had over 670 red light runners," says Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The intersection, which is in a community safety zone with a posted speed limit of 40 km/h, has become a concern for parents and local businesses.

"Obviously, we do have a store here, so we see the traffic come by. One of the things that I've noticed is that cars tend to rush to beat that traffic light, and that's what increases the speed through the town," says Denny Onisto from Wicked Fragrance House.

Jenn Halliday from Halliday House & Co. has similar thoughts.

"Near misses with kids crossing the street on their way to school. Just people crossing the street, kind of nervous about that and then just fender benders and actual accidents," says Halliday.

While Innisfil is also first on the list to join Barrie's automated speed enforcement program, a standard red light camera violation will cost drivers $325.

"It's not about making money. If, IF, we make any money on this program, we are going to put it right back into traffic calming measures within our community. It's about safety and keeping our kids safe," says Dollin.

A ticket from these red light cameras, which will not include demerit points, will be mailed to the registered plate holder after it is reviewed and validated by a provincial offences officer.