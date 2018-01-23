

CTV Barrie





Drivers are being advised to avoid some areas in Innisfil because of flooding.

The town barricaded and marked off areas throughout Innisfil on Tuesday, as water levels fluctuate because of rain and milder weather.

The affected areas are:

Maple Road between Belle Aire Beach Road and Spooners Road

9th Line between Yonge Street and 20th Sideroad

25 Sideroad near 9th Line

Rose Lane and Kathryn Street

Town crews are operating pumps in these areas in an effort to remove water quickly.

People living in these areas should use caution.