Rainy, mild weather causes flooding in Innisfil
Some roads and lawns are seen flooded in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Krista Sharpe/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 12:43PM EST
Drivers are being advised to avoid some areas in Innisfil because of flooding.
The town barricaded and marked off areas throughout Innisfil on Tuesday, as water levels fluctuate because of rain and milder weather.
The affected areas are:
- Maple Road between Belle Aire Beach Road and Spooners Road
- 9th Line between Yonge Street and 20th Sideroad
- 25 Sideroad near 9th Line
- Rose Lane and Kathryn Street
Town crews are operating pumps in these areas in an effort to remove water quickly.
People living in these areas should use caution.