Purses containing $10K worth of rings snatched from Midland Dollarama

The OPP is seeking the community's help in identifying two individuals after a pair of purses were stolen from a staff lunchroom at the Huronia Mall in Midland. OPP are asking for help to identify two individuals after purses were stolen from the Huronia Mall Dollarama in Midland on May 11, 2023. (Ontario Provincial Police)Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a reported theft of personal property from Dollarama on the morning of May 11.

The items stolen are described as being an Adele logo stripe smartphone wallet and a corner zip wristlet.

Police say the purses also contained credit cards and five women's rings valued at over $10,000.

Two purses containing rings were reported stolen from the staffroom at the Huronia Mall Dollarama in Midland on May 11, 2023. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Anyone who may have information regarding this property crime is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or email.

Those looking to provide anonymous information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or reach out on the website.