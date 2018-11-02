

Wondering what to do with those pumpkins now that Halloween is done?

Rather than putting them into the composter, why not donate them to a farm or animal sanctuary?

Pumpkins are a tasty snack, packed with beta-carotene, fibre and other nutrients that many farm animals go wild over.

“Pigs adore pumpkins,” says Innisfil farmer Lisa Peterson. “I think it’s their favourite thing, right behind apples that fall off our trees.”

The tasty treats must be free of any paint or toxins for the pigs to enjoy.

Here are some other places accepting pumpkin donations: