CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative Doug Downey the winner of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Downey defeated NDP candidate Dan Janssen, Liberal Jeff Kerk and Green Party candidate Keenan Aylwin.

Independent Ram Faerber, Libertarian Mark Mitchell, and None of the Above Direct Democracy Party Darren Roskam were also on the ballot.

Downey is headed to Queen’s Park with no previous political experience. He currently works as a lawyer in Orillia.

In a controversial move, PC Leader Doug Ford appointed Downey as the candidate in Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Many local Tories expressed concern over the party’s decision to parachute a candidate into the riding instead of holding an open nomination. Four local PC executives also resigned following the decision.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte is one of two new ridings for Barrie.

Liberal Ann Hoggarth represented the city for four years and decided to seek re-election in the city’s other riding of Barrie-Innisfil.