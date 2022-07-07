Private aviation group touches down at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport

The County of Simcoe is welcoming a private aviation firm to the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, hoping to garner sky-high interest for outside investments.

Chartright Air Group will operate out of a 34,000-square-foot fixed hangar space, unlocking the ability for the company to handle customs and other check-in services.

"It's night and day, especially with what we've got going on after the COVID situation," said Peter Boyd, vice president of marketing for Chartright Air Group. "With the demand for commercial travel, what makes it so expedient that we can do, we can take a client from point A to point B and onboard them within about 10 minutes."

A boardroom for company meetings and a special "snooze" room for pilots needing an extra break are offered on-site.

Boyd said Chartright could also provide aircraft maintenance for private planes and companies.

"Anything you can possibly think," he added. "From a commercial airline to a turboprop airplane coming here for business, so that means full-service maintenance, lab service, cleaning, whatever that client or that organization or that company or that airline needs."

The addition of Chartright is part of the County of Simcoe's planned $60 million investments for the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport.

The County's economic development director said it anticipates Chartright will attract more business to the region.

"Chartright Air Group will be a key partner in terms of expanding services," said Nancy Huether. "County council sees the potential for the airport as a catalyst for new investment attraction, and having Chartright here, is another example of that."

Huether said the long-term plan for the airport is to add scheduled passenger air service.

"That will certainly require some enhancements and expansion of our terminal in the longer term," she added.

Now that Chartright Air Group is in place, the County will shift its priority to runway expansion, slated to begin in 2024.