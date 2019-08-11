

CTV Barrie





Two weeks of festivities came to a close in Downtown Barrie.

Since July 29, Fierte Simcoe Pride and its supporters hosted 35 events across Simcoe County, celebrating inclusivity and acceptance, leading up to its Pride Festival at Meridian Place.

It's an important celebration for Ru McDonald who moved away from Barrie to find acceptance and validation.

For McDonald's mother Ruth, the event symbolizes unconditional love.

"I'm honoured and blessed to have a child like Ru who is courageous enough to speak up and be who they are and ask to be seen," says Ruth.

Last month, the city painted the first rainbow crosswalk in our region. The multi-coloured road joins Meridian Place and Heritage Park along the Barrie waterfront.

It's a symbol Barrie's first openly gay councillor Keenan Aylwin says, brings a tear to his eye.

"Growing up in Barrie as a closeted gay kid, it was tough at times," says Aylwin, "but seeing the progress we've made and seeing the community come together on a day like today is so heartwarming."

They are celebrating the right for the LGBTQ2 community and its allies to show their pride and support, in a safe and inclusive environment.

"There's still a lot of work left to do, and that's really in our theme this year," says Fierte Simcoe Pride President, Brandon Amyot.

"Our history and our future; acknowledging that history and celebrating at the same time."

The primary message of the last two weeks has been an important one; encouraging people to find love and happiness in who they are.

"If I could talk to the 10-year-old me, I'd say love yourself a little bit more, things are going to get better," says Barrie Resident Aaron Crowe.

"It might take a little while, but you're great being you."