Powerful winds sweep through Simcoe County, cottage country

The winds have picked up across Simcoe County, with a blustery evening on tap for much of Central Ontario.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings and special weather statements for Simcoe Muskoka to Grey Bruce Thursday.

The weather agency says powerful wind gusts will hit 90 km/h as the system moves through parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce.

Cottage country is also under a special weather statement, where wind gusts could reach between 70 and 90 km/h.

Environment Canada predicts the strong southwesterly winds will gradually weaken Thursday night, but local power outages are possible.