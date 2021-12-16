Powerful winds forecast to sweep through Central Ontario
Canadian flag blowing in strong winds
It will be a blustery day in much of Central Ontario.
Environment Canada issued wind warnings and special weather statements for Simcoe Muskoka to Grey Bruce Thursday.
Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h will sweep through parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce.
Cottage country is under a special weather statement, where wind gusts could reach up to 80 km/h.
Environment Canada says that strong winds will blow through those regions Thursday morning well into the evening.
