Advertisement
Possible drowning reported in Georgian Bay Township
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 4:37PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 2, 2021 5:45PM EDT
The Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is assisting in locating a man who reportedly went under the water in Arnolds Bay on Fri. July 2, 2021 (FILE IMAGE)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews are searching Arnolds Bay in Georgian Bay Township Friday afternoon after reports of a possible drowning.
Witnesses told officers a man was having difficulty in the water near Moose Deer Point. They said he slipped beneath the surface and didn't come back up.
Officers, along with Muskoka EMS, Moose Deer Point Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, are searching the water.
This is a developing story. CTV News will update when more information is provided.
RELATED IMAGES