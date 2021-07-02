BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews are searching Arnolds Bay in Georgian Bay Township Friday afternoon after reports of a possible drowning.

Witnesses told officers a man was having difficulty in the water near Moose Deer Point. They said he slipped beneath the surface and didn't come back up.

Officers, along with Muskoka EMS, Moose Deer Point Fire Department, the OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, are searching the water.

This is a developing story. CTV News will update when more information is provided.