Porchside Festival returning to Collingwood

The Porchside Festival returns to Collingwood for the second year in a row and runs throughout July.

Presented by Theatre Collingwood, the festival features 39 live performances from 25 artists on 13 different porches across Collingwood.

The festival kicks off on Canada Day with a free community concert by the Shipyard Kitchen Party inside the Collingwood Amphitheatre at 7 p.m.

Other notables performing at the Porchside Festival include Kyle Golemba, Jake McArthur, Dean Hollin and Gabs Sings Babs.

Before each performance at a Collingwood heritage home, the history of the home will be told.

Each show lasts about an hour, and guests are reminded to dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair.

For the complete list of performances or to buy tickets, visit the Theatre Collingwood website. Each show costs $30 per person.

There are no public washrooms on-site, and guests are asked to take any garage home following the show.