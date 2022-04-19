Popular Orillia patio program scaled back for summer

Downtown Orillia business owners and residents are discouraged after learning this year's See You On The Patio program would be scaled back.

"It's really frustrating that a select handful of people made the decision for the entire downtown core," says Eclectic Café owner Melanie Robinson.

The City created the summer program two years ago to help downtown businesses during the pandemic.

"It was a lifesaver. It was a game-changer for us and kept our business afloat. We invested thousands of dollars in equipment and tables and heaters, and tents to make our guests feel comfortable and homey in our space. And now I'm just sitting on all that product and wasted money. Well, not wasted money, but it's very frustrating," adds Robinson.

She says she believes many restaurants and café owners feel the same way.

This year the Downtown Orillia Management Board took over the program from the City.

After seeing the results from a survey handed out to businesses, the board says they opted against running the extended program on Fridays and Saturdays again.

"We passed a motion to reduce the previous years and have this year on just the festival weekends we currently have scheduled," says Downtown Orillia Management Board chair Michael Fredson

The decision, however, isn't sitting well with several locals who have shared their disappointment with the board.

"I feel like the feedback that has been received is perhaps that this program is even more impactful than we initially realized. The board was really looking for the overall consensus of what is the most beneficial but least detrimental," says Orillia BIA manager Dina Tzirakos.

Business owners are hopeful the board will change its mind.

Many say the program is about more than the patios and food.

"An event like this really brings the community together and the downtown as a community together. A lot of us have opened our businesses in the downtown core because of its community feel, and that's what we're trying to do," says Tyler Knight, owner of Refillery District and Knight Vision.

"I think it brought so much life and creativity to Orillia, and it would be a shame to see it taken away," adds Robinson.

The board says it is considering all the feedback and will revisit discussions with the City.

In the meantime, the reduced program will move forward.