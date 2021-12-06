Poor visibility forces school bus cancellations across Simcoe County, Muskoka

A line of snow squalls expected to persist through Tuesday has forced the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium to cancel all school buses and vans in Simcoe County.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board also cancelled all school buses in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning and a wind warning for Mon., Dec 6.

Strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible across parts of Simcoe, Muskoka and Grey Counties today.

Conditions are also favourable for lake effect snow squalls this evening, and 15 cm over 12 hours is possible.