Police warn residents to be cautious around bodies of water this winter

Police issued a warning to residents to be cautious around bodies of water at this time of year, saying while it may be tempting to go out on the ice, "No ice is safe ice."

They say while the surface may appear thick and solid, hidden weaknesses or currents beneath the surface make it unsafe to walk on.

"This not only puts the person in harm's way, but when first responders are called to an emergency on ice, the rescue efforts are complicated and put firefighter, police, and paramedic lives also at risk," provincial police noted in a release.

For anyone planning to venture out onto frozen surfaces, police recommend wearing appropriate clothing to prevent hypothermia and make sure to carry a fully charged cell phone.

Police suggest downloading the What3Words app, which helps first responders pinpoint your location when you need help.

"Never go out alone, and always tell someone your planned destination and your expected time of return," OPP stated.

Police say bringing ice picks and throw ropes can help if self-rescue is required, adding that the response time from emergency personnel may be longer in some areas, so it's important to be prepared.

Finally, police say don't drink alcohol or consume drugs on the ice.

"Alcohol/drugs impair judgement and reduce your body's ability to stay warm in cold conditions," the OPP release concluded.