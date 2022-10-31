Police testify at McKee murder trial in Barrie

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Testimonies continued Monday morning in a Barrie courtroom with one of the first two police officers to respond to the McKee home when Bill McKee was killed in 2019.

OPP Constable Nick Harris told the court when he arrived at the scene, he was entering something he hadn't seen over his two-decade career.

"There was blood everywhere; there was a lot of blood," said Harris.

The OPP constable spent most of the morning answering questions about what happened when he came across Brad McKee that night inside the family home.

Harris explained the intensity he experienced when he saw Brad holding a knife in his right hand and refused to drop it.

"He was screaming, shoot me shoot me," said Harris

He went on to say that Brad, at one point, held the knife to his own throat.

"I thought he was going to stab him stab himself or stab one of us," Harris told the court.

Last week, Anna McKee, Brad's mother and Bill's wife, provided her witness testimony, which included a frantic night searching for help in the neighbourhood before returning to the family home and finding Brad in her bedroom, trying to stab himself while covered in blood.

Monday afternoon, a second officer that responded that night took the stand.

Constable Brad McKinney told the court that he saw a man on the ground in the fetal position in a large pool of blood.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday morning.