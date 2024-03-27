BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police seize weapons, drugs and body armour in Orillia raid: OPP

    Police display weapons, drugs and cash allegedly seized during a search at a Front Street address in Orillia, Ont., on Wed., March 27, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police display weapons, drugs and cash allegedly seized during a search at a Front Street address in Orillia, Ont., on Wed., March 27, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police arrested and charged a man and a woman in Orillia after executing a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

    Officers with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit launched the investigation last month and allegedly gathered enough evidence to warrant raiding a Front Street address on Wednesday.

    Police say they found body armour with police insignia during the search, along with several weapons, including a .22 calibre rifle, crossbows with bolts, a stun gun, flick knives, nunchucks, and ammunition.

    Officers also allegedly seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, and $2,300 in cash.

    The two Orillia residents in their 50s face a slew of drug and weapons-related charges.

