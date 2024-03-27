Police seize weapons, drugs and body armour in Orillia raid: OPP

Police arrested and charged a man and a woman in Orillia after executing a search warrant as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers with the OPP Community Street Crime Unit launched the investigation last month and allegedly gathered enough evidence to warrant raiding a Front Street address on Wednesday.

Police say they found body armour with police insignia during the search, along with several weapons, including a .22 calibre rifle, crossbows with bolts, a stun gun, flick knives, nunchucks, and ammunition.

Officers also allegedly seized drugs, drug paraphernalia, and $2,300 in cash.

The two Orillia residents in their 50s face a slew of drug and weapons-related charges.