Police seek to identify driver accused of causing two crashes in Barrie

Police in Barrie hope to identify the driver of a vehicle that caused two crashes in the city's south end on Friday afternoon.

According to police, a silver or grey Dodge RAM struck a Barrie Transit bus heading east on Mapleview Drive West near Barrie View Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

They say the truck also hit a car exiting the Walmart plaza near the Highway 400 ramp.

Police say the driver of the car hasn't reported the collision, and officers would like to speak with that individual.

The truck is described as a four-door with a black tonneau cover.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam video to email them.