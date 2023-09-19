Police seek suspects in armed home invasion, assault and robbery

Multiple suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Aurora after police say three armed men forced their way in, robbed the occupants and assaulted a woman.

According to York Regional Police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly before one in the morning at a home in the area of Nicklaus Drive and Mavrinac Boulevard.

Police say three men armed with guns woke the occupants when they broke in.

They demanded money, jewelry and other valuables before one suspect attacked a female victim, who suffered minor injuries, police say.

The suspects are described as being in their early 20s and wearing black ski masks.

Investigators wish to speak with anyone with video surveillance of the area or information as the investigation continues.