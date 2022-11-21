Police seek public's help locating missing Orangeville woman

Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing Orangeville woman.

Sherry Mitchell was last seen at her residence on Nov. 18.

She is described as, a white female, age 41. She has a thin build and is five feet one inch tall, approximately 85 to 90 lbs, with long, straight black hair.

Police say it is out of character for Mitchell not to contact her family, and they are concerned for her well-being.

Police ask anyone who has had contact with Michell, or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1112 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS).