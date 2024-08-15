Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in weekend shooting

Police investigating a shooting in Caledon over the weekend are appealing to the public for video footage to help identify an individual believed to be connected to the incident.

According to provincial police, the alleged shooting happened at a large house party known as 'Shark Tank' on Castlederg Sideroad shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Officers arrived to find one person suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say that person is still in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, adding there is no threat to public safety.

"Police are searching for a male described as tall and thin with dark skin," Caledon OPP stated in a Thursday release. "He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a red fitted hat with white writing, a white t-shirt, black shorts, white socks that went halfway up his shins, and white shoes."

Police encourage anyone with information on the investigation to upload video footage, including dash camera, cell phone, and any social media posts of the scene between 11 p.m. on Sunday and 2 a.m. on Monday.