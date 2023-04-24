Police searching for valuable statues allegedly taken from Tiny Township property

Provincial police are investigating after several garden statues worth thousands of dollars were taken from a Tiny Township property over the winter months.

According to the OPP, the property owners in the Cedar Ridge development recently returned home to find five bronze garden statues were no longer there.

The statues range in size from 39 to 49 inches, weighing about 100 lbs.

Police say that the statues are collectively valued at about $20,000. The owners tell police they were made through a process known as lost wax casting and are not only expensive but of deep sentimental value to them.

