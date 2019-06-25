

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are searching for a suspect wanted for two recent armed robberies.

The first incident happened at the Ultramar gas station on Mapleview Drive at 2:00 a.m. on June 17.

They say the suspect walked up to the counter, showed a weapon and demanded cash. The clerk complied and the suspect fled the store on foot.

The second armed robbery happened at the Circle K on Leacock Drive at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the same suspect walked up to the counter, showed a weapon and demanded cash. After obtaining a quantity of cash, the suspect fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as:

White, male

Mid 20s to early 30s

Approximately 5’8” – 6’0” tall, medium build

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the front left, light coloured piping and a logo on the back bottom right and a dark grey shirt underneath the hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana with white lettering covering his face and green running shoes

In the first occurrence, the suspect was wearing black track pants and grey gardening gloves with black palms

In the second occurrence, the suspect was wearing what is believed to be the same pants turned inside out and yellow gardening gloves with black palms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.