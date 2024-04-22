BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police search for stolen pontoon boat

    Police are looking for a Lowe pontoon boat and its trailer missing since March 31, 2024.
    A boat and trailer are missing from a seasonal property in the Grey Highlands.

    The boat was seen by its owner on his property on March 10.

    However, when he returned to the property on March 31, he discovered both the boat and trailer were missing.

     The boat is described as a 2012 gold and black 21-foot Lowe Pontoon boat. The motor attached to the boat is a Mercury 50-horsepower Bigfoot. The trailer is black.

    Police say the total value of stolen items is $20,000.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message  where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

