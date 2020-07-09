BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have set up a command post in Wasaga Beach as they continue to search for a missing man.

Richard Kocik was last seen by his family around 11 on Monday night.

He was reported missing the next morning.

It's believed the 54-year-old left his residence on George Avenue on foot.

Provincial police and members from the Emergency Response Team, and the K9 Unit have been scouring the area on foot and ATV.

Richard Kocik has a medium build with a goatee and mustache. He has shoulder-length salt-and-pepper coloured hair and a footprint tattoo on his left arm, a heart tattoo on his left chest, and a family crest tattoo on his left shoulder.

Kocik's family is concerned for his well-being and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.