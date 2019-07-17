

CTV Barrie





Nottawasaga OPP is investigating after someone reported finding a sewing needle inside a candy bar.

Police say the caller purchased several candy bars from an Angus store on Sunday.

Officers alerted the store of the incident immediately.

Police say they inspected the wrapping, but couldn't determine if the needle was placed in the candy before or after manufacturing.

The manufacturing company was notified of the situation and said it is "taking appropriate steps to ensure that all quality standards are being upheld."

The OPP is encouraging residents to inspect the wrappers of candy bars of any type.

The investigation is ongoing.