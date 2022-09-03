Police, parents urge caution on roadways as students head back to school

Parents and police are warning drivers to slow down as students head back to school this week.

The South Simcoe Police Service is once again running its annual "All Hands on Deck" Campaign.

Starting on Tuesday, there will be an increased police presence in all school zones in Bradford and Innisfil to help kids make it to school safely.

"We're basically looking for safety compliance for speeding, stop signs, distracted driving, any impaired incidents, just making sure that kids are going to school and there's a safe environment for everybody," said Paul Catling, South Simcoe Police Constable.

Constable Catling said the safety initiative also involves an education component and traffic enforcement.

"We've been doing this campaign year after year and we've had great success and great response from the community as well," Catling added. "Just having that police presence in the school zones really slows traffic down, keeps everybody safe both the students and drivers."

Grade 7 students Quin Jewell and Ella Lawson have had run-ins with speedy drivers.

"One time I was walking to school and this lady was turning into the school parking lot and she didn't turn her blinker on so I thought she was just turning that way, going the other way and she almost hit me," Jewell said.

"There was this one time I was walking to school and there was this red car and it came zooming past me and I was so close to being hit," added Lawson.

In most school zones, the speed limit is 30-40 kilometres an hour.

"Just want everybody to have a safe couple weeks back to school and have that continue throughout the school year," says Catling.

Drivers are reminded to watch and stop for all school buses with their stop arm activated and lights flashing.

Police are also encouraging parents to take extra morning time to avoid a last-minute rush to drop off children.

The campaign will run until September 16th.