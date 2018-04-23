

CTV Barrie





Police say a man who admitted to a break and enter was found with a stash of cocaine and marijuana.

Barrie police launched an investigation last week after a home on Yonge Street was broken into. The suspect allegedly admitted to the victim that he broke into the home to settle an old debt.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on Friday. Police say he was in possession of cocaine, cannabis resin, and five pounds of marijuana. The value of the drugs is estimated at more than $14,000.

The accused has been charged with break and enter with intent, breach of probation and several drug offences.

The stolen items were returned to the victim.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.