Police investigation underway in Alliston neighbourhood

Provincial police cruisers and yellow police tape surround two homes in Alliston Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

Several police officers, the OPP helicopter and the K9 unit are in the area of Kidd Crescent and John W. Taylor Avenue, canvassing the neighbourhood.

Police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, when it took off.

"In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. However, we were able to locate the vehicle a short time later," OPP stated in a release about the incident.

Three people were taken into custody, and police say the vehicle, which had been stolen, was recovered.

"Investigators do not consider this to be a random incident," the release continued.

Police ask the public to avoid the area, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

Last week, a shooting on Kidd Crescent sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police confirmed they were on the hunt for three suspects.

Police have not confirmed whether the two investigations are connected.