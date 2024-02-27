BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigation underway in Alliston neighbourhood

    Police tape surrounds two homes on John W. Taylor Avenue in Alliston, Ont., on Tues., Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Police tape surrounds two homes on John W. Taylor Avenue in Alliston, Ont., on Tues., Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Share

    Provincial police cruisers and yellow police tape surround two homes in Alliston Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

    Several police officers, the OPP helicopter and the K9 unit are in the area of Kidd Crescent and John W. Taylor Avenue, canvassing the neighbourhood.

    Police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, when it took off.

    "In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. However, we were able to locate the vehicle a short time later," OPP stated in a release about the incident.

    Three people were taken into custody, and police say the vehicle, which had been stolen, was recovered.

    "Investigators do not consider this to be a random incident," the release continued.

    Police ask the public to avoid the area, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

    Last week, a shooting on Kidd Crescent sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police confirmed they were on the hunt for three suspects.

    Police have not confirmed whether the two investigations are connected.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News