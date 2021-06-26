BARRIE, ONT. -- One man has been sent to hospital following an early-morning shooting in Caledon.

According to OPP, it happened around 6 a.m. Saturday on private property near Highway 10 and Escarpment Side Road in Caledon.

Officers say one man was sent to a trauma center with serious injuries from a gunshot wound. According to police, it is believed to have been an isolated incident. There is no risk to public safety, OPP say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241. You can also contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by clicking here.