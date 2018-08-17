Featured
Police investigating after three Innisfil Beach Park toilets destroyed
A portable toilet was melted to the ground after fire at Innisfil Beach Park in Innisfil, Ont. on Friday, August 17, 2018. (CTV News/Don Wright)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 12:14PM EDT
South Simcoe Police is investigating after three portable toilets were destroyed at Innisfil Beach Park.
Police say they were called around 2 a.m. on Thursday for a fire in the park. According to police, Innisfil fire had already extinguished the blaze when officers arrived.
The portable toilets were completely melted to the ground.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.