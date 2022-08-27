Police investigate reports of gunshots in Bradford

Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in Bradford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Simcoe Road and Mary Street at 2:40 a.m. following reports of gunshots.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Strilec at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 extension #1059, shawn.strilec@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).