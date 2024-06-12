BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police investigate 2nd suspicious fire at newly constructed homes in Bradford

    On Wednesday morning, South Simcoe Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal gathered evidence from two newly constructed homes in Bradford for the second time this year.

    Bradford Fire and Emergency Services were called to a structure fire at a construction site on County Road 27 north of Highway 88 around 2 a.m. Two crews responded, and fire officials said the fire was out within an hour.

    Flames spread inside the homes, causing extensive damage.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact police by calling 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311. 

