Police confirm identity of body found in Adjala-Tosorontio

Six days after officers found human remains in Adjala-Tosorontio, provincial police confirmed the deceased's identity as a man reported missing earlier this month from Alliston.

Police say an autopsy conducted on Thursday positively identified William Schernhammer's body.

The 24-year-old was reported missing on January 12 after his family said he was out with a friend, Gabriel Dicecco.

Schernhammer's loved ones said Dicecco alleged they parted ways at the Albert and Ontario Streets intersection.

Court documents obtained by CTV News this week reveal Dicecco was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and indignity to a body on the days surrounding William's disappearance.

However, police have not confirmed whether the charges are in relation to Schernhammer's disappearance.

Schernhammer's family said he and Dicecco had been friends for 10 years.

On Friday, police said the cause of Schernhammer's death would not be released "as the investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the Schernhammer family.