    Police appeal for witnesses to fatal pedestrian collision in Barrie

    Barrie police cruiser at night - file image. (CTV News)
    Barrie police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal pedestrian collision that happened near Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in the city's north end last week.

    Police say a 41-year-old man was struck on Georgian Drive just before midnight on January 4 near Gallie Court.

    He was pronounced dead later in hospital.

    The driver remained at the scene, according to police, and no charges have been laid as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    "If through the course of their investigation, they determine a charge is appropriate, a charge will be laid," said Peter Leon, Barrie Police Services.

    Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam or home surveillance footage of the deadly collision to contact Det. Const. Osborne.

