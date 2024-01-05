Barrie police investigate after pedestrian is fatally struck by vehicle

Police in Barrie are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and later died.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday shortly before midnight on Georgian Drive, west of Gallie Court near Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, in the city's north end.

Police say the 41-year-old man from Barrie was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

There is no word on any charges at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information or video footage of the collision, or who may have seen the pedestrian before the incident to contact them via email.