Plans roll forward to get Northlander passenger train back on the tracks

Plans are moving forward to get the Northlander passenger train back on the tracks.

On Friday, the Ontario government revealed it had awarded three contracts to design and manufacture nine station shelters, rail safety and warning system upgrades.

"The return of the Northlander will ensure access to essential services like health care and education while supporting economic prosperity and tourism across the region," stated Jill Dunlop, Simcoe North MPP.

Enseicom Inc. will design and manufacture the station shelters in Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, South River, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Washago over the next two years. Each shelter will be equipped with seating, lighting, and heating.

"The shelters will be safe, comfortable and accessible, providing a consistent, modern passenger experience for customers boarding and exiting the train all along the route," noted Chad Evans, Ontario Northland's chief executive officer.

Remcan Ltd. will be responsible for track upgrades that go beyond improving rail safety. The province says these upgrades will also reduce maintenance needs and decrease the risk of derailments.

Warning system upgrades along the Northlander corridor will be completed by X-Rail.

"These upgraded amenities will contribute to providing safe, accessible transportation options to residents and visitors while helping support the growth and development of our local economy through improved access to tourism and job opportunities," said Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney.

Construction is slated to start this summer on platforms, parking areas, pathways, and track improvements.

Once the Northlander passenger rail service is revived, it will operate four to seven days a week, depending on travel demands.