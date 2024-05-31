BARRIE
Barrie

    • Plans roll forward to get Northlander passenger train back on the tracks

    Ontario Progressive Conservatives are pledging to improve road and rail transportation in northern Ontario, including investing $75 million to restore the Northlander passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins, Ont. (File) Ontario Progressive Conservatives are pledging to improve road and rail transportation in northern Ontario, including investing $75 million to restore the Northlander passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins, Ont. (File)
    Share

    Plans are moving forward to get the Northlander passenger train back on the tracks.

    On Friday, the Ontario government revealed it had awarded three contracts to design and manufacture nine station shelters, rail safety and warning system upgrades.

    "The return of the Northlander will ensure access to essential services like health care and education while supporting economic prosperity and tourism across the region," stated Jill Dunlop, Simcoe North MPP.

    Enseicom Inc. will design and manufacture the station shelters in Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, South River, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Washago over the next two years. Each shelter will be equipped with seating, lighting, and heating.

    "The shelters will be safe, comfortable and accessible, providing a consistent, modern passenger experience for customers boarding and exiting the train all along the route," noted Chad Evans, Ontario Northland's chief executive officer.

    Remcan Ltd. will be responsible for track upgrades that go beyond improving rail safety. The province says these upgrades will also reduce maintenance needs and decrease the risk of derailments.

    Warning system upgrades along the Northlander corridor will be completed by X-Rail.

    "These upgraded amenities will contribute to providing safe, accessible transportation options to residents and visitors while helping support the growth and development of our local economy through improved access to tourism and job opportunities," said Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney.

    Construction is slated to start this summer on platforms, parking areas, pathways, and track improvements.

    Once the Northlander passenger rail service is revived, it will operate four to seven days a week, depending on travel demands.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News