Northlander passenger train back on track after more than a decade

    Ontario Progressive Conservatives are pledging to improve road and rail transportation in northern Ontario, including investing $75 million to restore the Northlander passenger rail service between Toronto and Timmins, Ont. (File)

    More than a decade after the Northlander passenger train was cancelled, the province is putting it back on track.

    Ontario Northland said the passenger train route will have 16 stops, including Union Station, Langstaff, Gormley, Washago, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, South River, North Bay, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores, Englehart, Kirkland Lake (Swastika), Matheson, Timmins, and Cochrane.

    "It provides an alternative travel solution for people living across the corridor," said Kate Bondette, Ontario Northland.

    Ontario Northland said it has procured three new train sets expected to arrive in 2026.

    Travelling education sessions have been held in communities that line the proposed route to help answer resident's questions, including one on Tuesday in Washago at the community centre.

    The next travelling education session will arrive in Gravenhurst on Wednesday at the Centennial Centre from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and at Riverside Place in Temiskaming Shores on Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    A virtual event is also available on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees must register to participate.

    The Northlander was cancelled in 2012 by the then-Liberal government, which cited it as too expensive to support. Ten years later, the Ford government announced it committed $75 million to revive the rail service between Toronto and Timmins.

