The small community of Stayner is about to boom with an influx of new housing.

“Stayner is built ready to go,” says mayor Chris Vanderkruys. “We already have our water and sewage capacity situated for growth. We have about 4,500 homes on the books to build.”

Along with houses on the horizon, the mayor says it’s time to improve the downtown area.

The concepts being considered by council include traffic calming features along the main street, improvements to Station Park and several other town-owned properties near town hall.

The volume of traffic through the downtown streets is a concern for business owners and residents alike.

While Vanderkruys knows the issue exists, he hopes the planned improvements will give people a reason to stop, shop and live in Stayner.

The township will seek public input on the conceptual drawings before moving ahead.