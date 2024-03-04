BARRIE
Barrie

    • Pilot escapes uninjured after plane crashes in farmer's field near Barrie

    A plane crashed in a field in the area of Highway 26, west of Barrie, Ont., on Mon., March 4, 2024. (Source: OPP) A plane crashed in a field in the area of Highway 26, west of Barrie, Ont., on Mon., March 4, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    One person on board a plane that crashed in a farmer's field west of Barrie Monday afternoon escaped uninjured.

    Provincial police say the plane went down near Edenvale south of Highway 26 between Strongville Road and Richard Road.

    Police say the aircraft caught on fire, but emergency crews at the scene have it under control.

    The pilot was the only occupant on the plane, according to OPP. It's unclear what caused the crash.

    Motorists should expect delays through the area while emergency crews are at the scene.

    This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.

