People rush to Newmarket to get rapid antigen tests ahead of Christmas

Days before Christmas morning, many people in Ontario are rushing to get their rapid antigen tests.

On Sunday, the province was distributing the testing kits at several high volume locations, one of which was Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.

Hours before the doors opened, a line had formed snaking around the mall's perimeter.

"I wanted to get these tests in case I want to see people during the holidays," said Anthony Garramone, who brought a lawn chair and wore several layers to endure the elements.

Many people who were waiting in line came to get tests ahead of Christmas dinners.

"We are hoping to see our parents over the holidays who we haven't seen in a while, and I want to see the grandkids, so we're trying to make the gathering as safe as possible," said Linda Balkovec, an Aurora resident waiting in line.

Although, some people were left empty-handed due to the limited supply.

For the next few weeks, the province says they will provide up to two million rapid tests free of charge at pop-up sites in high-traffic locations such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries, and transit hubs.

Last week, some LCBO locations were also distributing the testing kits.

According to the province's website, all testing kits at the LCBO locations have been distributed.

The province's website shows Upper Canada Mall will be used to distribute kits until Wednesday. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The growing demand comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging in Ontario.

On Sunday, Ontario health officials reported 4,177 new cases of COVID-19.

Due to the sharp rise in cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, new restrictions came into effect Sunday morning.

Gathering sizes have been reduced to ten people indoors and outdoor gatherings dropped to 25.

Capacity at many indoor businesses is now capped at 50 per cent. This includes bars, restaurants, and shopping malls.

"These restrictions are there for a reason and I hope they can help blunt the curve and help us get through the next few weeks in good stead," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, the past president of the Ontario Medical Association.

He says reducing gathering sizes is one way to stop the spread of the virus. Dr. Gandhi also spoke on the importance of wearing N95 masks and air purifiers with HEPA filters, which will help reduce the chances of contracting COVID-19.

"I think everyone is tired and frustrated and there's an element of 'oh God we're going through this again'," said Dr. Gandhi.

He's noticed many of his patients and health care workers are feeling fatigued after nearly two years of the pandemic.

"We are in this together, and we need to look out for each other and stand up for each other. Whether you're in health care or not, I think everyone is frustrated right now," said Dr. Gandhi. "So in the spirit of Christmas, we lookout for our fellow person."

The new restrictions that came into effect on Sunday are also taking a financial impact on people.

The Olde Village Free House owner in Newmarket, Allan Cockburn, says Christmas and New Year's parties are quickly being cancelled.

"The phone is ringing off the hook; 'sorry we can't do more than 10, sorry we can't do more than 10' cancel cancel cancel. It's tough."

Cockburn says 99% of his catering services during the holidays have also been cancelled.

He says even with his loyal customer base, pivoting to 50 per cent capacity during the Christmas season is going to be a challenge.

"It is what it is. I can tell you from the lockdowns the well is bit more dry than it was. This one is going to be a tough one," said Cockburn.