A 33-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run near downtown Barrie.

Barrie Police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington and Toronto streets.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers from the Barrie Police Traffic Unit were on scene piecing together what happened throughout the night.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a navy blue compact SUV/Crossover or a mini-van that would have significant damage.

Anyone with dash cam video, home surveillance video or information that could help police locate the vehicle involved is asked to contact Barrie Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.