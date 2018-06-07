

CTV Barrie





Progressive Conservative Stephen Lecce is the first MPP for the new riding of King-Vaughan.

Lecce defeated Liberal Marilyn lafrate, NDP candidate Andrea Beal and Green Party candidate Greg Locke.

The riding includes King Township and the City of Vaughan.

It combines portions of the old ridings of Vaughan and Oak Ridges-Markham.

Both of those former ridings were held by Liberal MPPs Helena Jaczek and Steven Del Duca.