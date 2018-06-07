

CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative candidate Michael Parsa the winner in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill.

Parsa defeated Liberal Naheed Yaqubian, NDP candidate Katrina Sale and Green Party candidate Sonetta Duncan.

Freedom Party of Ontario candidate Janusz Butylkin, Libertarian Serge Korovitsyn, None of the Above candidate Santiago Amesh Desilva, and Ontario Moderate Party Margarita Barsky were also in the running.

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill is one of several new ridings in the province. The riding is an amalgamation between the old riding of Oak Ridges-Markham and Newmarket-Aurora.

The Liberals won in those two ridings in the 2014 election.