The Progressive Conservative stronghold of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock is staying blue.

CTV News has declared PC incumbent Laurie Scott the winner in the riding. Scott defeated Liberal Brooklynne Cramp-Waldinsperger, NDP candidate Zac Miller and Green Party candidate Lynn Therien.

Consensus Ontario candidate Chuck MacMillan, Libertarian Gene Balfour and None of the Above candidate Thomas Rhyno were also on the ballot.

Scott was first elected in 2003 and stepped aside so John Tory could run in the riding. Scott then took the seat back in 2011.