

CTV Barrie





CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative Caroline Mulroney the winner in York-Simcoe.

Mulroney defeated Liberal Loralea Carruthers, NDP candidate Dave Szollosy and Green Party candidate Alexandra S. Zalucky.

Libertarian Ioan Silviu Druma-Strugariu and Ontario Moderate Party candidate Franco Colavecchia were also on the ballot.

Long-time PC MPP Julia Munro retired from politics. She represented the riding since 1999.

Mulroney, daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, ran a failed campaign to become the PC’s leader, losing to Doug Ford.