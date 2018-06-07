Featured
PC Caroline Mulroney wins in York-Simcoe
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 11:59PM EDT
CTV News has declared Progressive Conservative Caroline Mulroney the winner in York-Simcoe.
Mulroney defeated Liberal Loralea Carruthers, NDP candidate Dave Szollosy and Green Party candidate Alexandra S. Zalucky.
Libertarian Ioan Silviu Druma-Strugariu and Ontario Moderate Party candidate Franco Colavecchia were also on the ballot.
Long-time PC MPP Julia Munro retired from politics. She represented the riding since 1999.
Mulroney, daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, ran a failed campaign to become the PC’s leader, losing to Doug Ford.