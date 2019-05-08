

CTV Barrie





Construction will be a familiar site this summer across the city of Barrie as many roads receive some attention.

From Fairview Road to Big Bay Point Road to Bayview Drive, roads will be closed starting in June until October as crews get to work on the Harvey Road crossing over Highway 400.

“We’ll be building the road up, approximately 11 metres, and it will be the approach for the crossing over top of Highway 400,” said Stew Patterson, City of Barrie.

Underneath the street surface, the city will also replace water mains, and sanitary and storm sewers.

Yonge Street from Big Bay Point to Milburn Street will be resurfaced as a preventative measure to ensure the road doesn’t deteriorate.

The list of projects planned by the city can be found here.