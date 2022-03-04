Parry Sound-Muskoka MP works toward bid for federal Conservative leadership

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison confirmed to CTV News he is working towards a bid for Conservative party leadership.

In a statement on Friday, Aitchison said, "I am building a team that will bring Canadians and the party together."

The two-time MP is said to be an underdog going into the race compared to Pierre Poilievre, who so far is the only declared candidate.

"Outside of his own riding, he is going to be very much of an unknown," political analyst Michael Johns said. "He's going to be starting much farther back than other people."

On Feb. 21, Aitchison didn't mince words in a campaign-style speech as he weighed in during the debate over the Emergencies Act.

"Leaders lead. They lead by inspiring everyone around them to greatness," he said. "They seek to bring people together, to give a voice to the voiceless. A seat at the table. Leaders stand up for everyone."

He called for unity, standing up for all Canadians and ending the unprofessional discourse in the House of Commons, which he called 'disgusting.'

"I think that's going to form the basis of his leadership campaign, which is he is going to be the great uniter, and the divisiveness in politics needs to stop," Johns said.

The former Huntsville mayor moved from municipal politics to a seat in the House of Commons in 2019.

Aitchison was re-elected in 2021 with nearly 48 per cent of the vote.

The Ontario MP says he and his team are still waiting for the final rules from the party's leadership organizing committee and will have more to say in the days ahead.