Fire crews in Ontario finally have the upper hand in the battle against a massive wildfire that has been burning for a month.

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots, but the Ministry of Natural Resources says Parry Sound 33 is now under control.

The wildfire burned through 113-square kilometres of forest and closed in on the Trans-Canada Highway, forced the evacuation of some communities and sent heavy smoke drifts over surrounding areas.

Nearly 12-hundred wildfires have started in the province this year, more than double the total from all of last year.