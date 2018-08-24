Featured
Parry Sound 33 'under control'
Scorched trees from fire is shown from above where the Parry Sound 33 forest fire has burnt thousands of hectares of land near Britt, Ont., on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 12:29PM EDT
Fire crews in Ontario finally have the upper hand in the battle against a massive wildfire that has been burning for a month.
Firefighters are still putting out hot spots, but the Ministry of Natural Resources says Parry Sound 33 is now under control.
The wildfire burned through 113-square kilometres of forest and closed in on the Trans-Canada Highway, forced the evacuation of some communities and sent heavy smoke drifts over surrounding areas.
Nearly 12-hundred wildfires have started in the province this year, more than double the total from all of last year.