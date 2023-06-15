Parking restrictions begin at several Barrie waterfront locations

Residents in the City of Barrie who don't have a permit will have to contend with parking restrictions for the next few months in select areas.

Starting Thursday until Sept. 15, the City's 'No Parking Except by Permit' applies to all on-street parking in select spillover waterfront parking areas, including Centennial Beach, Dock Road Park, Johnson's Beach, Minet's Point Park, Tyndale Park and Wilkins Park.

Parking restrictions are also in effect for waterfront parking lots at Gables Park and Dock Road Park.

Signage is installed to identify the areas where the restrictions are in place.

Residents must register vehicles with an active digital waterfront parking permit or display a hangtag pass to avoid being ticketed.

The parking restrictions are in effect between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The City's waterfront hangtag parking permit pass expires at the end of the year as it shifts to the digital waterfront pass.